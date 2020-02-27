Gov’t issues RFP seeking advisors to P.R. Gaming Commission

February 27, 2020 321

The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority announced it issued a Request for Proposals seeking a firm that will provide consulting services to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission.

The scope of work of the services to be provided include, primarily, assisting the Commission in the drafting of the regulations governing the operations, and providing consulting services related to the industries and activities under its jurisdiction, which include sports betting, fantasy contests, and esports.

“This process will serve to identify qualified firms that meet the essential requirements to develop such regulations that authorize sports betting, fantasy contests and electronic games,” said AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero.

“These activities are new legal forms of betting and represent a new source of revenue and economic activity for the government,” said Marrero, who is also the government’s CFO.

In addition, the selected firm will be responsible for developing procedures applicable to the Commission’s operations, using as a model the processes developed in other U.S. jurisdictions. The firm will also deliver interim progress reports.

“There is great interest among local and foreign entrepreneurs to penetrate this market in Puerto Rico,” said Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy.

“Therefore, it’s important to select a firm with the expertise required to guide us in the process of drafting the regulations of the Gaming Commission to develop, as soon as possible, a solid and comprehensive document,” he said.

“This economic sector represents a great opportunity for Puerto Rico. Projections indicate that the government of Puerto Rico could collect some $87 million from this activity in five years,” Laboy added.

Interested parties have until Mar. 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (Puerto Rico time) to submit their proposals by email to the address stated in the RFP. To download the RFP, click HERE.