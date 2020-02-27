JetBlue waives change, cancellation fees on future travel over coronavirus concerns

February 27, 2020 303

JetBlue announced it will suspend change and cancel fees for new flight bookings from Feb. 27 to Mar. 11, 2020, for travel completed by June 1, 2020.

The policy is designed to give customers confidence that they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancellations later given evolving coronavirus concerns.

The move will apply to all fares offered by JetBlue, including Blue Basic, which generally does not allow for any changes or cancellations. Flights booked through JetBlue Vacations will also be allowed changes or cancellations with no fees, the carrier said.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty.

“Given our mission is to inspire humanity, we felt this suspension was an important way to live up to our crew member and customer expectations during this uncertain time,” she said.

Customers who book in the next two weeks will receive a full travel credit should they need to cancel their trip, and customers who wish to change their plans can apply the full amount from their original booking to a different itinerary, although fare differences may apply.

Customers who have bought a package through JetBlue Vacations can contact JetBlue to understand the cancel and change policies for rental cars, hotels, and other travel products that are part of their package.

JetBlue is taking measures aligned with the recommendations of global health authorities and has activated its pandemic response team, which is monitoring the situation in real time and working with key stakeholders to determine any further action.

The airline is also promoting hand washing and healthy hygiene practices among its crew members and continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.