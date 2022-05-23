Gov’t seeking contractor to rebuild Hotel Parador Baños de Coamo

Hotel Parador Baños de Coamo. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico).

The General Services Administration (ASG, in Spanish) is seeking proposal from companies that can perform permanent repair work to the Hotel Parador Baños de Coamo, which was severely affected by Hurricane María in 2017,

The property belongs to the Puerto Rico Lands Administration and has received a $3.6 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the reconstruction work, Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) Executive Director Manuel Laboy said.

“For years this facility was used and enjoyed by local tourists, as well as foreigners who visited the thermal water pools that are in Coamo,” he said, noting that the design phase of the project has already been completed.

Companies interested in participating in the Request for Proposals cycle must complete the ASG’s requirements and participate in an initial meeting on June 1. An inspection of the facilities will be carried out June 7 at 10:30 a.m., with the proponents interested in participating in the RFP.

If the companies have questions about the project, they will have the chance to present them to the Lands Authority, on June 10 before 4 p.m. The final deadline to submit proposals is June 22 on or before 10 a.m.

“The participation of everyone who is qualified to carry out work of this magnitude is important,” said ASG Administrator Karla Mercado. “It’s an opportunity to be part of Puerto Rico’s reconstruction in an agile, safe process, with full open competition.”

The RFP is the follow-up to a visit by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to the town, when he acknowledged that the property was one of the most attractive tourist facilities in its time and an important resource for the economic development of the southern part of Puerto Rico.

“The Lands Administration has worked hard so that this project for the development and rehabilitation of the Hotel Baños de Coamo moves forward, since it’s one of the agency’s priority projects, not only to promote the development of the hotel, but also to promote tourism and the enjoyment of all Puerto Ricans in such an important asset, as well as economic development for the southern region of Puerto Rico,” said agency Administrator Dalcia Lebrón.