SBA graduates 16 co.’s from 4th Emerging Leaders training series in P.R.

September 29, 2018 93

The U.S. Small Business Administration graduated 16 companies from its Emerging Leaders program in Puerto Rico, completing the fourth cycle of the training series offered to small business entrepreneurs on the island.

“The Emerging Leaders training series was designed to serve as a catalyst to help expand opportunities for established small businesses in underserved communities, because government statistics confirm that underserved small businesses are the engines of sustained economic growth and job creation,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of 16 entrepreneurs who are committed to continue growing their companies and to fostering Puerto Rico’s economy,” she said.

The following companies and entrepreneurs completed the program successfully: Ursula Carrión, Carrión Sánchez LLC; Felipe Hernández, VPNet Inc.; Israel Alvarez, Multi Air Services Engineers; Jaymarie Correa, ML Engineering Management; Joant López, RED Comunicaciones Integradas; Luis Daniel Brignoni, Solenes LLC; Néstor Dávila, PSD Corp.; Orlando Fiallo, Printech; Pedro García, PMG & Associates; Roberto Pérez, Prime Controls Inc.; Rubén Rodríguez, R2 Communications Group; Sonia Pérez, Green Bowls LLC; Víctor Yanguas, Marey Heater Corp.; Víctor Taveras, Advanced Control Services Inc.; Waldemar Tavárez, Moriah Engineering Solutions; and Wisberto Robles, The Office by EMR.

Since inception, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders program has trained more than 5,000 small business owners, creating more than 6,500 jobs, generating more than $300 million in new financing, and securing more than $3.16 billion in government contracts.

The initiative delivers entrepreneurship education and training focused on small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators. Over the past six months, participants worked with course facilitator Jaime Yordán-Frau, mentors, guest experts and their peers, to successfully exit the program with a three-year strategic growth action plan for their businesses.

Emerging Leaders cosponsors in Puerto Rico this year were: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico; Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce; PathStone Enterprise Center; Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico; Puerto Rico Small Business & Technology Development Center; and the Women’s Business Institute.