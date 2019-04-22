SBA’s Emerging Leaders program kicks off in San Juan, Ponce

April 22, 2019 194

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Puerto and U.S. Virgin Islands district office has begun the 2019 Emerging Leaders training series with its fifth cycle in San Juan and, for the first time, in Ponce.

“The expansion of SBA’s Emerging Leaders program to new locations every year has made this invaluable training series accessible to more entrepreneurs than ever before,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“We’re thrilled to bring Emerging Leaders back to Puerto Rico for the fifth consecutive year, and even more thrilled to have added Ponce as a second location on the island,” she said. “This has allowed us to select 40 companies to participate, and we look forward to building on our past success.”

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders initiative delivers entrepreneurship education and training focused on small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators. The executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of education per participant and provides the opportunity for small business owners to work with experienced coaches and mentors, attend classroom sessions, and develop connections with their peers and the financial community.

The following 20 companies have been competitively selected for the San Juan Emerging Leaders Class of 2019: 18 Grados; AC Books; Beginners General Contractors; Collazo Engineering Group; Constructores Gilmar; EBATEC; FIS VCI; Glasstra Group LLC; Instrumed; ITG; Laboratorio Clínico Bayamón; NPR Solutions; Ochoa Distributors; Plug-In Utility Services Corp.; Rey Engineers; Sky High Elevators; Sky Processing; Smart Food Systems LLC; Sustech LLC; and VIS Technologies.

In Ponce, the following 20 companies have been selected: AGMA Security Services; Artisoft; Central Group Engineering; Consolidated Facility Services; Construcciones López & López; Charlotte’s Sweets & Frappé Inc. (Don Frappé); Ellco Group; ETAG Corp.; FEMSPRO; Global Tech Corp.; Grupo Serramal; Itacon; Laboratorio Clínico Plaza Oasis; Levy Construction Corp.; MultiDesk LLC; Pax-Chem; PR Distribution and Sales; Quiri’s General Construction & Maintenance; Smile Again Learning Center; and YCS PR Corp.

Over the next seven months, participants will work with course facilitator Jaime Yordán-Frau, business mentors, guest experts and their peers, to successfully exit the program with a three-year strategic growth plan and action plan for their businesses.

To learn more about the Emerging Leaders program, visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders.