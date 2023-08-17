Great Lakes Solex plans to open solar panel facility in Aguadilla

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Great Lakes Solex PR LLC, an Illinois-based, minority-owned solar energy company, is looking to participate in new funding initiatives announced by the U.S. Department of Energy aimed at providing solar panels to disadvantaged residents in Puerto Rico.

As part of the effort, the company announced plans to open a solar panel facility in Aguadilla that will produce 6 gigawatts annually, create more than 800 jobs and partnerships with postsecondary education institutions to establish workforce development and training programs.

Additionally, Great Lakes Solex leadership met with Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán-Concepción to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing facility in the municipality. The plant would bolster local employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of renewable energy generation in the region.

Great Lakes Solex has already made a commitment to providing solar solutions to underserved communities, particularly in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, officials said.

“We are honored to have been part of the Hispanics in Energy Reception and to witness Secretary [Jennifer] Granholm’s announcement of new funding initiatives,” said Sam Sánchez, president of Great Lakes Solex. “Our participation underscores our commitment to driving positive change through sustainable renewable energy solutions. We’re excited about the prospect of contributing to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy landscape.”

Supporting Great Lakes Solex’s endeavors in Puerto Rico was Jaime di Paulo, president of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC).

“The IHCC supports member companies such as Great Lakes that look to expand business growth and development in Puerto Rico,” di Paulo said. “IHCC will actively seek to identify other Illinois-based companies that may be ripe for business opportunities on the island and look forward to hosting Mayor Roldán-Concepcíon in Chicago in the coming weeks.”

Great Lakes Solex has formed a strategic alliance with Invest Puerto Rico, the island’s business attraction agency. Invest Puerto Rico aids companies in establishing a presence on the island, offering guidance on incentives, assisting with real estate choices and talent acquisition, as well as facilitating introductions to key industry figures and associations.