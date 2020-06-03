Grupo Colón-Gerena donates $12K in food to El Comedor de la Kennedy

June 3, 2020 172

Six of 10 minors in Puerto Rico go to bed hungry and to battle against this reality caused by poverty, the Grupo Colón-Gerena established an alliance of food donations, as well as voluntary work with the nonprofit entity El Comedor de la Kennedy, by Chef Iván Clemente, who serves thousands of people every month.

This month’s donation amounted to $12,000 worth of food, but the long-term alliance calls for deliveries at least every two months and ongoing volunteering, Grupo Colón-Gerena’s Marketing Manager Lizmarie Medina said.

Grupo Colón-Gerena is the franchisee of a number of restaurant chains, namely, Applebee’s, Longhorn, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Sizzler and Wendy’s in Puerto Rico.

She said the company will donate prepared food from its restaurants, as well as groceries to distribute to families. A large group of GCG restaurants employee volunteers will donate their time to classify food, Medina said.

Chef Iván Clemente founded El Comedor after traveling the world doing charity work to combat hunger in poor countries. The nonprofit currently provides food for 1,000 children a month and 2,000 elderly in 23 points in the metropolitan area.

“In the face of so much need and in times of so many challenges we can’t look the other way. It is our responsibility as Puerto Ricans to establish ties of solidarity with serious and committed entities such as El Comedor de la Kennedy, which for more than a decade has been feeding children and the elderly from the most marginalized sectors, so that none go to bed hungry,” said Medina.

