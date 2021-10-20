GSK Consumer Healthcare to reduce plastic in Advil bottles by 20%

The eco-friendly packaging will decrease the amount of plastic in the environment by nearly 500,000 pounds.

GSK Consumer Healthcare, maker of Advil, announced it will reduce the amount of plastic used in the production of more than 80 million of its bottles by 20% for eco-friendly packaging allowing a decrease of almost 500,000 pounds of plastic, preventing it from getting into the environment.

Advil’s packaging, which is made with a new sustainable plastic technology, is the first in the category of over-the-counter medicines on the global market. This technology decreases the amount of resin needed to mold and manufacture jars, allowing a 20% reduction in the use of high-density polyethylene packaging material, preventing it from entering the growing wave of environmental waste, to contribute to reducing the plastic footprint on the planet, the company stated.

“We’re very excited that by 2022, most of the Advil bottles produced on the island will use the new eco-friendly plastic technology,” said Shelly Cruz, GSK Consumer Healthcare manufacturing plant director in Guayama.

“We have a firm environmental commitment, and with this Advil initiative we continue to take care of our planet and advance on the path of sustainability,” she said.

Christine Torres, marketing director of GSK Consumer Healthcare, stressed that Advil’s initiative is the first step in the “ambitious sustainability plan established by GSK to work to make all packaging of its consumer products recyclable or reusable.”

In addition, last year GSK announced significant and new environmental sustainability goals for both climate and nature, with the goal of achieving a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature by 2030.