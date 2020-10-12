Head of Puerto Rico Rural Dev’t, Rivera, wins Theodore Roosevelt Leadership award

October 12, 2020 527

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Josué Rivera, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office in Puerto Rico, has been awarded the 2020 Theodore Roosevelt Leadership award from the Government Executive Media Group.

The entity is a provider of news for federal government managers, which held its second annual Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards as a three-day virtual event.

This year’s event was hosted by Emmy-winner and moderator of “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd and held virtually including video segments with high-profile guests and messages by winners from Oct. 6-8 due to concern over large gatherings during the pandemic.

The Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards, known as the “Teddies,” were “established to recognize distinguished federal officials and industry leaders for outstanding achievement in delivering on the government’s promise to serve the American people,” the entity said.

The awards were given out in the traditional categories of: “Defenders,” those who have demonstrated sustained achievement in advancing the country’s security interests; “Visionaries,” those with a proven ability to generate new ideas and new approaches to addressing critical issues; “Directors,” those who have earned the support and enthusiasm of their teams and leveraged it to achieve demonstrable results; “Pathfinders,” those who have brought the best information technology solutions available into the federal sphere; and, “Partners,” for significant, lasting achievements by government’s cross-sector partners.

This year’s ceremony also presented a special award for outstanding achievements in the COVID-19 response effort.

Rivera won in the “Directors” category.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.