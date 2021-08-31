Health Gorilla connects 1M+ residents to Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

More than 1 million residents have connected to the Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange network in 60 days of program launch.

California-based Health Gorilla, a company dedicated to managing interoperability platforms in Puerto Rico, and the Health Department announced that more than 1 million residents have connected to the Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange (PRHIE) network in 60 days of program launch.

This initiative enables healthcare providers to access and share patient medical record data securely and electronically across more than 430 care sites and more than 4,350 providers.

The full scope of the HIE project will be expanded and completed in stages over the next three years, ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards that will go into effect in early 2022, Health Gorilla officials said.

“The Health Department’s team, along with Health Gorilla and its partners, is working with other government agencies, providers, diagnostic laboratories, claims clearinghouses, public registries, and health technology companies to ensure a robust environment for healthcare innovation and patient care in Puerto Rico,” Health Gorilla confirmed in a statement.

Through the Health Gorilla network, the PRHIE will securely exchange data with national provider organizations, EMRs, hospitals, payers, labs, and patients to improve health outcomes and equity in access to care.

By the end of the initiative, the PRHIE will ultimately connect a complex and diverse ecosystem with 3.2 million residents, 70+ hospitals, 9,000+ active providers, 900+ pharmacies, 900+ laboratories, and 22 Federally Qualified Health Centers.

The PRHIE will allow health information to flow throughout the island via Health Gorilla — “providing its residents with the most comprehensive aggregation of patient data ever compiled in Puerto Rico,” the firm noted.