Hera Printing Corp. acquires Oles Envelopes & Forms for undisclosed amount

Hera Printing Corp. announced the acquisition of Oles Envelopes & Forms, for an undisclosed amount. The combined company will be known as Hera Envelopes & Forms and will keep its facilities in Bayamón.

Oles Envelopes & Forms has more than 40 years established in Puerto Rico and specializes in converting envelopes and continuous forms, becoming a leader in this industry for its service and quality of products.

Hera Printing plans to perpetuate this vision with the help of all its staff, about 47 people, who have been retained in the acquisition.

“Hera Envelopes & Forms is committed to maintaining its operations in Puerto Rico and growing in such a way that it can export 100% Puerto Rican products to the global market,” said company Chairman Luis García-Robaina.

“We’re very excited about this new professional stage and confident that Hera Envelopes & Forms will become the best alternative in terms of envelopes and continuous forms is concerned and we will achieve this by investing in the best technology with our human capital,” he said.

As part of this acquisition, García-Robaina hands over the presidency of Hera Printing to Ricardo García-Rodríguez who for the past 20 years has served as operations manager and vice president of the company.

“I am extremely happy and prepared to take on the responsibilities that will fall on me to continue the success and growth of Hera Printing Corp. for the future years,” García said. “I’m very grateful for the great teacher and father that I have had during all these years preparing for this day and this new challenge.”

García-Rodríguez has extensive experience in the graphic arts industry and has a double degree in management and marketing from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras campus.

“I trust that, with the help of my great work team, our customers, suppliers and friends, Hera Printing Corp. will achieve great success,” he said.

Meanwhile, García-Robaina, who has been in charge of Hera Printing since 1978, assumes the chairmanship of Hera Envelopes & Forms and will also continue to be actively involved with the growth strategies of Hera Printing, he said.