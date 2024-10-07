High-ranking execs earn accolades, promotions on- and off-island

The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan names new director of Sales and Marketing

The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan announced the appointment of Jeannette Avilés as director of Sales & Marketing. With 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Avilés is poised to elevate the Ritz-Carlton’s brand and reopening to new heights.

In her new role, she will lead sales efforts across domestic and international markets, focusing on leisure and group bookings. She will drive return on investment by collaborating with internal sales and marketing teams and applying marketing strategies across web, digital and social media.

Her immediate priorities include spearheading marketing plans around the resort’s reopening in 2025 and developing transient, corporate and group offerings.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join The Ritz-Carlton brand in Puerto Rico, one of the world’s most sought-after and influential Caribbean destinations, as the director of Sales and Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan,” Avilés said.

“Growing up on the island, I discovered my passion for hospitality early on. Over the past 20 years, my ambition has been to align with a leading luxury brand like The Ritz-Carlton and further advance my career development,” she said.

“This appointment perfectly realizes both aspirations. I am excited to contribute my skills and expertise to the exceptional team and to spearhead a new chapter for this iconic resort,” Avilés added.

She brings a wealth of expertise across Marriott brands and deep knowledge of the Caribbean, Latin American and North American markets. Her career began in 2000 as a group sales manager at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, where her leadership in the Group Sales Department set the stage for her ascent within the industry.

In 2007, she advanced to the role of director of Group Sales at a prominent beach resort and spa. There, she successfully managed a team overseeing a budget of 50,000 room nights and $9.5 million for the 600-room property.

Att the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino, she was instrumental as director of Sales and Marketing. Under her stewardship, the resort earned the coveted 2017 Marriott President’s Circle award, distinguishing it among the top 300 sellers in the Caribbean and Latin America Region.

Her team also received the 2017 Best Sales Team of the Year — Elite Award and was recognized across the Americas. In 2018, she earned the Marriott Chairman’s Circle award, celebrating the top 1% of leaders globally for outstanding revenue achievements, while her team was awarded the Sales Special Achievement award as the Sales Team of the Year for Marriott CALA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeannette as the new director of Sales and Marketing for our iconic reopening,” said Sam Basu, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan.

“With her extensive experience and proven track record in the hospitality sector, Jeannette brings a unique blend of innovation and expertise that aligns perfectly with our vision for this prestigious resort,” he said.

“As we prepare to unveil a new chapter, she will play a pivotal role in elevating our brand’s presence and driving exceptional guest experiences. We’re confident that her leadership will set a new standard of excellence and bring unparalleled success to this highly anticipated reopening,” Basu said.