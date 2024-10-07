High-ranking execs earn accolades, promotions on- and off-island
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features notable appointments in health insurance, hospitality, banking and advertising, including some from outside Puerto Rico.
MCS names EVP of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Medical Card System Inc. announced the appointment of Pedro J. Zorrilla as executive vice president (EVP) of Marketing and Corporate Communications. MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak described Zorrilla’s appointment as a “strategic move” to align the company further with its customer-centered vision and support its commitment to the development of Puerto Rico’s health care sector.
Zorrilla will report directly to O’Drobinak as a member of the executive leadership team.
“We’re thrilled that Pedro Zorrilla has joined the MCS team. Pedro’s business and marketing acumen, along with his extensive experience in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. market, make him an ideal addition to help lead MCS into the next decade of business opportunities and market growth,” O’Drobinak said. “MCS has worked with Pedro for many years, and today we’re very happy to formally welcome a longtime friend into the MCS family.”
In his new role as EVP of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Zorrilla will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and communications initiatives, including customer engagement and social media strategies.
He will focus on strengthening connections between affiliates, business partners and employees with the MCS brand, products and services. Zorrilla’s team will include Lourdes Pérez, vice president of Corporate Communications, and Ingrid Torres, vice president of Marketing, who manage communications and marketing duties for MCS in Puerto Rico and its sister company in the U.S.
Zorrilla brings extensive experience to MCS as an executive and entrepreneur. He began his career at Banco Popular in 1993, where he advanced from the marketing department to corporate banking. He later served as senior vice president of Commercial Lending and Market Strategy at Reliable Financial. Most recently, he was CEO of GFR Media until Sept. 1.
“Through my interactions with MCS during their impressive journey to becoming a five-star health plan, I have come to realize that this is the organization I aspire to be a part of — one that is dedicated to the well-being of Puerto Rico and the health of all our affiliates,” Zorrilla said. “I’m incredibly happy today to officially be part of the best health care plan in Puerto Rico. I look forward to many continued, great successes with Jim and the team.”
The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan names new director of Sales and Marketing
The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan announced the appointment of Jeannette Avilés as director of Sales & Marketing. With 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Avilés is poised to elevate the Ritz-Carlton’s brand and reopening to new heights.
In her new role, she will lead sales efforts across domestic and international markets, focusing on leisure and group bookings. She will drive return on investment by collaborating with internal sales and marketing teams and applying marketing strategies across web, digital and social media.
Her immediate priorities include spearheading marketing plans around the resort’s reopening in 2025 and developing transient, corporate and group offerings.
“It’s a tremendous honor to join The Ritz-Carlton brand in Puerto Rico, one of the world’s most sought-after and influential Caribbean destinations, as the director of Sales and Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan,” Avilés said.
“Growing up on the island, I discovered my passion for hospitality early on. Over the past 20 years, my ambition has been to align with a leading luxury brand like The Ritz-Carlton and further advance my career development,” she said.
“This appointment perfectly realizes both aspirations. I am excited to contribute my skills and expertise to the exceptional team and to spearhead a new chapter for this iconic resort,” Avilés added.
She brings a wealth of expertise across Marriott brands and deep knowledge of the Caribbean, Latin American and North American markets. Her career began in 2000 as a group sales manager at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, where her leadership in the Group Sales Department set the stage for her ascent within the industry.
In 2007, she advanced to the role of director of Group Sales at a prominent beach resort and spa. There, she successfully managed a team overseeing a budget of 50,000 room nights and $9.5 million for the 600-room property.
Att the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino, she was instrumental as director of Sales and Marketing. Under her stewardship, the resort earned the coveted 2017 Marriott President’s Circle award, distinguishing it among the top 300 sellers in the Caribbean and Latin America Region.
Her team also received the 2017 Best Sales Team of the Year — Elite Award and was recognized across the Americas. In 2018, she earned the Marriott Chairman’s Circle award, celebrating the top 1% of leaders globally for outstanding revenue achievements, while her team was awarded the Sales Special Achievement award as the Sales Team of the Year for Marriott CALA.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeannette as the new director of Sales and Marketing for our iconic reopening,” said Sam Basu, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan.
“With her extensive experience and proven track record in the hospitality sector, Jeannette brings a unique blend of innovation and expertise that aligns perfectly with our vision for this prestigious resort,” he said.
“As we prepare to unveil a new chapter, she will play a pivotal role in elevating our brand’s presence and driving exceptional guest experiences. We’re confident that her leadership will set a new standard of excellence and bring unparalleled success to this highly anticipated reopening,” Basu said.
Caribe Hilton hotel names new GM
Hilton announced the appointment of Mike García as the new general manager of Caribe Hilton. In his new role, García is responsible for spearheading day-to-day hotel operations and further enhancing guest experiences at the historic property.
García brings more than 25 years of experience to Puerto Rico’s first modern hotel and is the third Puerto Rican general manager to lead the resort.
He began his career as a front desk agent and night auditor and has held numerous management roles at various Hilton properties. His expertise includes full-service, focused-service and timeshare operations across Hilton and other worldwide branded properties and independent properties.
“I’m excited to join the team that has made Caribe Hilton a cultural and historical icon in Puerto Rico and to be at the helm of its exciting future,” García said. “I look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class service while implementing new, innovative strategies to further enhance the experiences of our guests and meet the evolving needs of travelers.”
García has been distinguished for his leadership throughout his career, earning the Hilton Leadership Award in 2018, and the Human Resources Circle of Excellence Award in 2017. He was also named in Caribbean Business’ “40 Under 40” list in 2014. Most recently, he served as general manager at Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino.
EO Puerto Rico introduces new board
EO Puerto Rico, the local chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), a nonprofit and global business network, announced its new board of directors for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The board will be led by Michelle Arce, founder and COO of Zen Spa, who is the second consecutive woman to assume the presidency.
This year’s board includes: Armando Colón, PCTM Construction Corp; Jorge Mejía, Fusionworks; Jean Paul Rocafort, BCS Corp; Omar Torres, Gustos Coffee; Ivonne Rodríguez, IRW Law Office; Franco Calero, Consentido Studio; Deliana Olmo, DOT; Eduardo Rubio, Pirilo Pizza; Leslie Luciano, Fusionworks Inc.; Pedro Nieves-Vidal, Nieves & Bauza LLC; Azalea García, AGC Consulting; Carlos Bruno, Arteria Publicidad; Gustavo Castillo, GAC Enterprises LLC.
Other members include Manuel Calderón, V2A Consulting; Miguel Miranda, Muuaaa Design Agency; Carmen “Mely” Torres, On Point Strategy LLC; Laura Feliciano, OM Studio; Lulu Puras, Lulu Puras Interior Design Inc.; and Orlando Montañez, EO Puerto Rico area director.
The organization is dedicated to developing local entrepreneurs with a global reach, transforming them into agents of change to drive economic and social development. Its mission is to provide tools to strengthen business and enhance personal, family and social growth within a balanced and holistic ecosystem.
Founded in 2015, EO Puerto Rico currently has 85 members, leaders in various sectors. Globally, the organization has more than 18,800 members in 222 chapters across 86 countries.
Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. names new president
Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), a participant in the commercial equipment financing and leasing sector, announced the appointment of Ricardo E. Ríos-Flores as its new president, effective Oct. 1.
Ríos-Flores, known as Ricky within the company, brings more than 13 years of leadership experience in the financial industry. His career includes roles where he has demonstrated exceptional ability in driving growth, operational efficiency and innovation. His experience and strategic vision make him an ideal choice to lead CEFI into a new era of success, digitalization and expansion.
“We’re very excited to welcome Ricardo E. Ríos as our new president,” said Ricardo Ríos-Bolivar, who will now serve as chairman of the board. “His execution as COO over the past seven years in the company, his deep knowledge of the financial sector and his proven ability to listen and lead teams toward achieving ambitious goals will be fundamental to our organization.”
In his new role, Ríos-Flores will be responsible for overseeing all CEFI operations in Puerto Rico and the United States, and on developing strategies to strengthen the company’s market position and creating new growth opportunities. He will also optimize client services, including the digitization of the system for filing new originations.
“It’s an honor to continue my journey at Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. as president and COO,” said Ríos-Flores. “I’m committed to working closely with our talented team of professionals to continue offering innovative and personalized financial solutions that enhance our clients’ experience.”
American Banker selects Popular Inc.’s chief security officer as one of ‘Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024’
Popular Inc. announced that Betina Castellví, chief security officer, has been named by American Banker as one of “The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024.” For 22 years, American Banker’s “The Most Powerful Women in Banking” rankings have celebrated top-performing senior executives.
Castellví leads all cybersecurity, enterprise fraud and data privacy areas, managing the associated risks for Popular Inc., which includes operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the mainland U.S.
She has been with the organization for 28 years and has served in her current role since 2018. Castellví and her team integrate cybersecurity, fraud prevention and data privacy measures into the bank’s processes from the outset, ensuring that channels, payments and digital initiatives evolve to meet customer demands and regulatory expectations.
“Betina’s recognition reflects the tremendous contributions she has made to Popular,” said Popular Inc. CEO Ignacio Álvarez. “She’s a true collaborator, leading front- and back-office teams that help deliver on our purpose of putting people at the center of progress while championing women’s empowerment and giving back to her community.”
“I’m thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from American Banker and join the company of such incredible women in finance,” said Castellví. “As an industry, we have made significant progress in championing women, but our work is not yet done. We must continue to pave the way for future generations by providing more and better career opportunities for women.”
The Most Powerful Women in Banking honorees will be recognized at a gala taking place on Oct. 24, in New York City.
VML Puerto Rico appoints connections director
Global advertising agency VML, with its local office in Puerto Rico, recently appointed Ingrid Castellar-Castillo as connections director. This appointment strengthens the agency’s leadership team and reinforces its commitment to delivering strategic communication solutions for its clients.
With more than 15 years of experience across the Puerto Rico, Latin America, Caribbean and U.S. multicultural markets, Castellar-Castillo brings extensive knowledge in media and digital platforms, enhancing VML’s ability to connect brands with their audiences efficiently and effectively.
The role of connections director is “pivotal at VML, as it leads strategies to link clients’ brands with their audiences through paid, earned, shared and owned media, always with a focus on specific goals and measurable outcomes,” the agency stated.
From traditional and digital media advertising to influencer marketing, search engine optimization and public relations, Castellar-Castillo’s role will maximize the impact of every campaign.
“Ingrid joins VML at a critical time when media integration and digital presence optimization are key to meeting our clients’ business objectives. Her expertise in managing global and local accounts, combined with her results-driven approach, makes her the ideal person to lead our Connections capability in Puerto Rico,” said Iván Santos, CEO of VML Puerto Rico. “We’re excited to see how her leadership will elevate our service and boost our clients’ strategies.”
Before VML, Castellar-Castillo served as media director at Power Media. She also worked at WPP’s Essence-MediaCom Puerto Rico, where she was a key figure for accounts such as Walgreens Co., Discover Puerto Rico, Coca-Cola Caribbean, and Uber.
With a focus on performance measurement, CRM, and digital platform innovation, Castellar-Castillo is a leader who knows how to transform strategies into tangible results.
“I’m honored to join the VML Puerto Rico team in this new role. The media and digital landscape is constantly evolving, and my goal is to integrate paid, social, and organic media with a data-driven and optimized approach. At VML, our challenge is to create genuine connections between brands and their audiences, leveraging every opportunity to deliver measurable and relevant results,” Castellar-Castillo said.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such a talented team and to continue driving creativity and innovation in every campaign,” she added.
