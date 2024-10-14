Home and hospital health care company MK Care on path to growth

From left: Mileyska Rodríguez, a patient and Keyla Rodríguez

The Puerto Rican health care startup has participated in parallel18 and EnterPRize to scale operations.

MK Care, a Puerto Rican company dedicated to home and hospital health care, has been selected to participate in several local and international accelerator programs, including EnterPRize and parallel18.

With only three years since its founding in 2021, MK Care is on track to become one of “the most innovative and impactful companies in the health care industry, senior care and communities with special care needs, providing thousands of hours of personalized attention to patients in Puerto Rico,” officials said.

MK Care simplifies finding and coordinating professional and qualified caregivers for families, offering personalized home care services.

With more than 10 years of experience in the health care sector, MK Care co-founders Mileyska and Keila Rodríguez were inspired by personal experiences caring for loved ones to create a business model that prioritizes the patient, they said.

The company offers a range of services, from short-term care to long-term assistance, adapting to each client’s unique needs.

“We experienced this first hand with our grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, and we understand everything that comes with caring for a loved one with special health and care needs. That experience motivated us to found MK Care. Our goal has always been to offer home care that treats every person with the respect, dignity and love they deserve,” Mileyska Rodríguez said.

Since its inception, MK Care has experienced exponential growth, becoming an essential resource for families seeking home care, especially during the pandemic.

With their participation in the parallel18 and EnterPRize accelerator programs, which support promising startups, MK Care is positioned to scale its operations, connect with international investors and expand its impact in key markets, taking its mission of high-quality and accessible health care to a national level, they said.

“At parallel18, we are committed to supporting startups that, like MK Care, are addressing critical needs in our country. The growing demand for professional caregivers in Puerto Rico is a challenge that MK Care is tackling with innovation and dedication,” said Hector Jirau, executive director of parallel18.

“Their patient-centered approach not only improves the quality of life for seniors and those with needs, but also offers unique opportunities for professionals in this sector. We’re proud to be part of their growth and their mission to make health care an accessible and high-quality service,” Jirau added.

MK Care’s commitment to excellence and innovation “is positioning the company as a leader in home health care, not only in Puerto Rico but also in international markets,” the founders said.

“Seeing our initial idea transform into a company that truly makes a difference in people’s lives is incredibly rewarding. We are ready to take MK Care to the next level and continue providing the best possible care to those who need it most,” said Keila Rodríguez.