Honeywell Aerospace P.R. seeks engineers

Honeywell Aerospace Puerto Rico will hold a job fair to recruit engineering and technology positions for its Aguadilla and Moca operations, on Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facilities located in the Americas Technology Park in Moca.

Honeywell Aerospace is looking to

hire Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Hardware, Software and

information systems experts, among others. Candidates must be fluent in English

and Spanish and be U.S. citizens.

Individuals interested in

learning more about available positions, should visit its website.

Honeywell Aerospace employs

more than 1,000 highly qualified professionals in Puerto Rico. The Service

Center supports Aguadilla operations and Honeywell customers around the world. The

plant in Moca focuses on cutting-edge engineering design and houses a research

and development laboratory.

