Honeywell Aerospace P.R. seeks engineers

January 20, 2020095
Honeywell will hold a job fair at its facilities in Moca on Feb. 8.

Honeywell Aerospace Puerto Rico will hold a job fair to recruit engineering and technology positions for its Aguadilla and Moca operations, on Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facilities located in the Americas Technology Park in Moca.

Honeywell Aerospace is looking to
hire Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Hardware, Software and
information systems experts, among others. Candidates must be fluent in English
and Spanish and be U.S. citizens.

Individuals interested in
learning more about available positions, should visit its website.

Honeywell Aerospace employs
more than 1,000 highly qualified professionals in Puerto Rico. The Service
Center supports Aguadilla operations and Honeywell customers around the world. The
plant in Moca focuses on cutting-edge engineering design and houses a research
and development laboratory.

