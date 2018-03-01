P.R. College of Engineers and Surveyors to hold recycling event

The Institute of Environmental Engineers of the Puerto Rico College of Engineers and Surveyors, is continuing its collection campaign of domestic hazardous waste with an event slated for March 3, at its Hato Rey headquarters.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and aims to cut down on a “dramatic increase” in this type of waste after the passage of Hurricane María.

The trade group will be accepting the following articles:

Lubricating oils for cars and cooking oil

Batteries

Pesticides and herbicides

Household cleaning products (chlorine, ammonia, among others)

Oil-based paints

Gas cylinders

Paint thinner

Spray cans

Electronic items (televisions, computers, printers, radios, electronic games, mobile phones and others)

For more information about dates and places to which waste can be taken, send an email to: iiam@ciapr.org.