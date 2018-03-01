P.R. College of Engineers and Surveyors to hold recycling event
Written by Contributor // March 1, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments
The Institute of Environmental Engineers of the Puerto Rico College of Engineers and Surveyors, is continuing its collection campaign of domestic hazardous waste with an event slated for March 3, at its Hato Rey headquarters.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and aims to cut down on a “dramatic increase” in this type of waste after the passage of Hurricane María.
The trade group will be accepting the following articles:
- Lubricating oils for cars and cooking oil
- Batteries
- Pesticides and herbicides
- Household cleaning products (chlorine, ammonia, among others)
- Oil-based paints
- Gas cylinders
- Paint thinner
- Spray cans
- Electronic items (televisions, computers, printers, radios, electronic games, mobile phones and others)
For more information about dates and places to which waste can be taken, send an email to: iiam@ciapr.org.