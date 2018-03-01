AON to unveil results of its ‘Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook’ survey

Aon plc, a global firm specializing in risk management, insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and outsourcing and human resources consulting services, will present the results of its “Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook survey” March 15.

The event will take place at The Ocean Lounge of La Concha Hotel, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. andis free of charge.

The “Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook” surveyed more than 50 companies from diverse industries in Puerto Rico that had at least 25 employees. The survey, conducted entirely online, included questions about designs of insured and uninsured benefits, human resources practices and policies, strategy and future plans.

The study, conducted locally, identifies the changes that companies have implemented in their benefits program to retain their current talent and in turn attract new talent.

The study also revealed that wellness benefits are becoming increasingly important.

“This includes perks such as reimbursement programs for studies, social activities and physical and emotional health initiatives, pet insurance, yoga classes and flexible workstations with modules that allow the employee to switch between working in a sitting or standing position,” said Wanda Conde, senior benefits consultant.

“The labor field is in a constant state of change, especially those companies with a diversity of employees. These findings contribute when outlining more competitive strategies in the offering of benefit programs for employees,” she said.

Topics that will be presented include: prevalence of traditional benefits and human resources policies, welfare benefits offered to promote a balance of life and work aligned to a multigenerational workforce and future plans in relation to them, flexible hours programs, non-traditional benefits, and the adoption of the changes introduced by Law 453.