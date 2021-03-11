Hosting Miss World ’21 int’l pageant will generate $150M in publicity for Puerto Rico

Miss World President Julia Morley appointed Del Valle through her foundation, Reignite Puerto Rico, to lead the negotiations for the 2021 event.

Puerto Rico will host the Miss World 2021 international pageant, an event that is expected to generate $150 million in exposure for the island, competition organizers Miss World Ltd. said.

The pageant that has two winners from Puerto Rico — Lady Wilnelia Merced Forsyth (1975) and Stephanie Del Valle (2016) — is marking its 70th anniversary. It will take place Dec. 16, 2021 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall at the Convention Center District in San Juan.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to promote Puerto Rico, especially during a live international broadcast with an audience of two billion people in 100 countries where the island will be highlighted as a prime tourist destination,” said Del Valle, who is the coordinator of the Miss World 2021 Final, which will be broadcast through Telemundo Puerto Rico.

“It’s a great honor for Telemundo Puerto Rico to be reconnected with Miss World, a recognized franchise known for their social community work. The ‘Beauty with a purpose’ concept makes us unite forces and what better way to do it then to broadcast a special program from Puerto Rico to the World,” said José Cancela, president of Telemundo Puerto Rico.

The Miss World 2021 Final is getting support from the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which estimates that the island, as a tourism destination, will get close to $150 million worth of non-paid publicity and increased awareness through news coverage on television, digital platforms, and print media, as well as gain destination branding.

The event will produce approximately 3,800 hotel nights from the contestants and pageant staff during a one-month period and an additional 10,000 room nights during the last week from fans, families, and franchise holders, organizers said.

It’s the first time the Miss World Final will be held in a Spanish-speaking jurisdiction.

Miss World President Julia Morley appointed Del Valle through her foundation, Reignite Puerto Rico, to lead the negotiations for the 2021 event. Reignite Puerto Rico was created to attract events of economic impact for Puerto Rico and to help major social causes on the island.

Del Valle is the Miss World who has raised the most money during her reign for “Beauty with a Purpose” foundation that represents Miss World Ltd. After handing over her crown, Del Valle was hired for two additional years as the “Beauty with a Purpose” Ambassador for the organization.

In the past 69 years, only 15 Latinas have managed to win the British competition. Among the winning countries are six-time winner Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Peru and Argentina. The Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Mexico have had one winner each.

