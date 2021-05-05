Housing Dept. seeks to fill 200+ jobs for recovery work

Housing Secretary William Rodríguez.

The Puerto Rico Housing Department is looking to fill more than 200 jobs available under recovery programs created with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-DR) Program funds.

“As part of our commitment to expedite the island’s recovery process, we’re seeking to accelerate the recruitment of professionals in specialized areas,” Housing Secretary William Rodríguez said, adding that a job fair is planned for May 7-14 as part of the recruitment process.

“After we managed the release of restrictions on access to funds by the federal government, the next step is to identify all the personnel that will join our team to continue the reconstruction of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We’re confident that the more than 200 vacancies will be filled by Puerto Ricans eager to work for our island,” said Rodríguez.

The opportunities available to specialized professionals span the fields of procurement, architecture, environmental science, purchasing, communications, finance, engineering, legal, planning, health, secretarial, occupational security, and information systems, among others.

To conduct the job fair, the Housing Department designed an appointment system that will follow health recommendations to guarantee social distancing and avoid excessive crowding, he said. People who register will be cited to the Housing Department’s Barbosa Ave. headquarters for an initial interview with personnel from each area.

To validate their appointments, those interested must send their resume to the link provided in a confirmation email that they will receive upon registering.

The agency also created a LinkedIn page through which publications will be posted to promote the job fair and from where more information can be obtained.

Lastly, Rodríguez said that as part of compliance with the administrative process for the recruitment of new personnel, the agency will only consider those who meet the requirements of the position, evidenced by the original professional and academic certifications, added to the work and study experience required by each position.

Yamilet Aponte Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and currently is a first-year undergraduate student at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree. Lastly, she spends a lot of time reading about any topic and writing poems in her free time.