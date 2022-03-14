HSMAI develops new chapter in partnership with Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced the formation of a new chapter in Puerto Rico that is being established through a development grant provided by Discover Puerto Rico.

An objective of the grant is to provide educational programs for hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue professionals and stakeholders in the market, which will enhance their skills and abilities.

“Discover Puerto Rico is thrilled to partner with HSMAI,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “Their proven track record as a trusted education and certification provider in various markets around the globe make them uniquely qualified to support the needs of this market.”

“We’re honored to be selected by Discover Puerto Rico to bring educational resources for the market,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CEO of HSMAI. “Hotels and other hospitality businesses on the island have a unique opportunity to grow market share in all sectors of travel. We know we can help them accelerate that growth.”

HSMAI has hired Janid Ortiz as the part-time managing director for the Puerto Rico chapter. Ortiz also serves as the director of partnership marketing for Discover Puerto Rico and has long ties to the local hotel and destination marketing community, with more than 14 years of experience in travel marketing, including with Jetblue.

She joined Discover Puerto Rico in 2018 and works with the public, private sector, non-governmental agencies, and small and medium businesses providing tools for growth, such as industry workshops and cooperative marketing programs. HSMAI will soon appoint an advisory board of local industry professionals to guide the development and launch of the chapter, it stated.

The grant will allow HSMAI to offer scholarships for memberships and educational services to be awarded to industry professionals. The grant supports Discover Puerto Rico’s mission centered on the marketing and sales of Puerto Rico tourism, the organization stated.

Beyond the three years, Discover Puerto Rico intends to continue to be a sponsor of the chapter for ongoing educational support of hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue professionals on the island, it added.