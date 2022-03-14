Cesar Castillo LLC takes over distribution of eco-friendly Evolve products in LatAm

The Evolve line is made with a combination of natural ingredients, 100% biodegradable, non-toxic and hypoallergenic.

Agaia Latin America, a Puerto Rican company that manufactures biodegradable cleaning products under the Evolve brand, recently announced a strategic alliance with the company César Castillo LLC as the new distributor of its Evolve portfolio of eco-friendly cleaning products.

This agreement will allow expanding the presence of the product line in more than 400 four hundred points of sale in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, such as community pharmacies, supermarkets, and commercial chains, to “make them more accessible to consumers,” the firm stated.

“The incorporation of distributor César Castillo as a new business partner is undoubtedly very beneficial for both parties and will enhance the commercial development of the Evolve line in and outside of Puerto Rico,” said José Santiago, CEO of Agaia Latin America.

“From 24 points of sale, we’ll be in more than 400 establishments,” he said. “Castillo also shares our commitment to protecting the environment and contributing to reducing the use of plastic on the island.”

Santiago said since the launch of Evolve in 2021 during the pandemic, the product line “has been widely accepted among Puerto Rican consumers for being effective and efficient when it comes to cleaning, and safe for the family, pets and the environment.”

The Evolve line is made with a combination of natural ingredients, 100% biodegradable, non-toxic and hypoallergenic. Its formulas are patented. Evolve is currently distributed from Puerto Rico to several Latin American markets.

The Evolve line of products has five formulas: cleaner & degreaser, bath & shower, multi-purpose, window cleaning, pet stain & odor removal. Each formula comes in a bottle with the capacity to be reused dozens of times and a sachet-type package with refilling.

Under the registered personal brand model, the cleaning products are available through the Amazon platform under the Egreen name.

“This business model has given us the opportunity to market our formulations in the US market. It’s one of the few products made in Puerto Rico that is being sold on Amazon,” said Santiago, adding that 16 products are available through Amazon that include fruit and vegetable cleaners, odor neutralizer, bathroom cleaner, degreaser, multipurpose, among others.