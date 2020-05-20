HUD allocates $241K to assist people living with disabilities in Puerto Rico

May 20, 2020 156

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced the assignment of $241,205 to Puerto Rico, as part of nearly $77 million nationwide in a fourth wave of CARES Act funding supporting up to 8,300 additional vouchers.

Funding for the island will benefit the Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration ($140,143), the Municipality of Aguadilla ($47,320) and the Municipality of Fajardo ($53,742).

Provided through HUD’s Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, this wave of relief funds will extend affordable housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities.

“As we continue to fight this invisible enemy, we’re working quickly and effectively to ensure public housing authorities nationwide are receiving the necessary funding needed to keep their residents safe,” said Carson.

“This wave of relief funds will provide additional housing choice vouchers to residents living with disabilities, allowing them to live safely and independently through these unprecedented times,” he said.

“Since the inception of the Mainstream Voucher program in 2017, HUD has allocated more than $500 million for this program,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “These new funds, which were approved by the President in the CARES Act, will be important to help those most at risk stay at home during the COVID-19 situation.”

Denise Cleveland-Leggett, HUD Region IV administrator, said “this fourth wave of CARES Act relief funding provides public housing authorities much needed and timely funding for affordable housing opportunities to non-elderly people living with disabilities during these extraordinarily challenging times.”

This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping people with disabilities live in community-based settings.

The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community, the agency said.