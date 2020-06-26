Hyatt Place, Hyatt House hotels to reopen July 1

June 26, 2020 78

The Hyatt Place San Juan, Bayamón and Manatí hotels, as well as the Hyatt House in San Juan, will start to receive guests on July 1, implementing security measures against the spread of COVID-19 and offers for Puerto Rico residents, said Francisco Mariani, manager of Hyatt in Puerto Rico.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our priority and a responsibility that we take very seriously. That’s why our Hyatt Place & Hyatt House hotels have a rigorous process of cleaning and security protocols that meet both the requirements established by the local and federal governments,” he said.

The properties are accredited by the STAR program of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, an industry cleaning association.

“All employees are trained to maintain distance without diminishing the dedicated and detailed service that they usually offer,” Mariani said.

To mark the opening, Hyatt is launching an offer that includes a 22% discount for local residents, 15% discount with breakfast included and a free night with a stay of three or more days, among other benefits.

Guests will be able to use the gyms, swimming pools, and casinos and free wi-fi, as well as the attractions that surround the various facilities.