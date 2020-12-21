Type to search

Hyatt Residence Club Dorado reopens 3 years after hurricanes

Contributor December 21, 2020
Perched within a prime stretch of Dorado Beach and features an Olympic-size pool, the property is adjacent to four championship golf courses.

Following a three-year recovery and rebuilding effort, the Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar reopened over the weekend. The resort had been closed since Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, 2017, followed 12 days later by Hurricane María.

As owners, members and guests return to the property, they will see renovations that include upgrades to resort villas such as new furniture and appliances.

“This has been a lengthy recovery process, but the steadfast commitment to the reopening of the resort demonstrates resilience and dedication to our owners, members and guests,” said Gabriel Olvera, general manager.

“While it may go without saying, I can’t overstate how proud I am of everyone’s hard work in bringing this property back, all while associates have been handling their own personal recovery efforts,” he said.

