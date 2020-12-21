Mano Amiga program to donate $190K in aid to 17 nonprofits

Mano Amiga is donating equipment to help students participating in distance learning.

The Mano Amiga Program of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations announced they will donate $190,000 to 17 Puerto Rico nonprofits, which will directly benefit 14,000 lives affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted the way nonprofit organizations offer support to communities in need,” said Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, chairman of the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation.

“We’ve witnessed how education has been interrupted and conditioned only to be able to be imparted remotely, which isn’t always consistent with the economic or intellectual capacities of each of our children and young people,” he said.

We have also witnessed how economic activity has suffered globally. And more importantly, like many older adults and people with health conditions that require consecutive attention, they have suffered deterioration, in many cases irreversible, due to the fear of having to go out for treatment and expose themselves to possible infections,” he added.

The nonprofit organizations benefiting from this special edition are: Centros Sor Isolina Ferré; Ponce Neighborhood Housing Service Inc.; Boys & Girls Club; Instituto Nueva Escuela; Sociedad Pro-Hospital del Niño; Fundación Atención Atención; Andanza Inc.; La Casa del Libro; Asociación de Comunidades Unidas Tomando Acción Solidaria (ACUTA); Hoagr Colegio La Milagrosa; Ferrán and Punta Diamante Service Center; Pediatric Diabetes Foundation; La Fondita de Jesús Corp.; YMCA San Juan; FIDECOOP; and Sociedad de Educación y Rehabilitación de PR (SER).

The selected entities will attend to a number needs resulting from the pandemic, including education, hygiene and contagion prevention needs due to COVID, health needs unrelated to COVID-19 — namely diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cancer, asthma and arthritis — and the needs of cultural organizations affected by the emergency.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.