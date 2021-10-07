i2c, Bancrédito partner to launch American Express Black card for Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The bank’s newest credit product features a full suite of interactive voice response (IVR) technology in both English and Spanish, enabled by i2c, to serve the boutique bank’s premium client segment.

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, has partnered with Puerto Rico’s Bancrédito International Bank & Trust Corporation (Bancrédito) to power its new American Express Black Card in Puerto Rico.

i2c’s highly configurable global platform supports integration with American Express, the program’s multi-purse capabilities and more.

The Bancrédito Black American Express Card includes contactless technology for purchases, a metal presentation, curated benefits, travel memberships, a loyalty program and more. The card is a great fit for Bancrédito which serves clients worldwide that are looking to diversify their investments and fulfill their international banking needs.

The bank’s newest credit product features a full suite of interactive voice response (IVR) technology in both English and Spanish, enabled by i2c, to serve the boutique bank’s premium client segment.

i2c has been collaborating with American Express since 2019 to offer plug-and-play payment products to the LAC region. Financial institutions and fintechs benefit from the brand recognition of American Express and the flexibility of the i2c platform to quickly launch differentiated products.

i2c’s global platform includes issuer processing for personal and corporate product — credit, debit and prepaid — acquiring, loyalty and rewards, and mobile/digital capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with i2c to power cutting-edge payment solutions for our clients and to connect them to the American Express brand and network,” said Frances M. Díaz Fossé, Bancrédito’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with i2c allows us to quickly integrate with American Express to offer scalable payment solutions on a reliable and differentiated platform that enhances our end user experience.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with international banking innovator, Bancrédito, and with American Express in offering best-in-class digital payments and customer service with our global platform,” said Kevin Fox, EVP, Global Head of Sales for i2c. “We’re delighted to join these organizations in providing such a prestigious and innovative product.”