American Express extends ‘Small Business Saturday’ event to P.R.

November 19, 2018

American Express is partnering with Global Brand Ambassador Lin-Manuel Miranda to include Puerto Rico in its ninth annual Small Business Saturday event, taking place nationwide Nov. 24.

Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to shop at independently-owned businesses online and at storefronts across the country.

This year, Miranda, creator of hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” is joining in to help bring awareness to the Shop Small movement and expand its presence in Puerto Rico. Miranda shares American Express’s values of building enduring relationships and supporting communities through small businesses.

“When you Shop Small, you are backing the small businesses that strengthen and diversify our communities,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express. “We’re extremely proud of how Small Business Saturday has grown over the past nine years.”

“This year, we are excited to be working with Lin-Manuel Miranda and other local small business advocates who embody the spirit and passion of Small Business Saturday across the country and in Puerto Rico,” she said.

American Express is expanding its Small Business Saturday support to Puerto Rico this year, as local businesses continue to get back on their feet after last year’s storms.

American Express will be supporting the island’s businesses in partnership with the government of Puerto Rico through the Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico District Office1, Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, LGBTTQ Chamber, and the Puerto Rico Products Association.

Miranda will star in this year’s Small Business Saturday television ad, debuting in November. In August 2018, he was featured in an ad about how his community of Washington Heights has fueled his personal and professional growth — and how American Express has had his back along the way.