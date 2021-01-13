ICPR Junior College launches new business administration track

ICPR Junior College is incorporating a new Associate Degree in Business Administration with Coordination of Health Services and Medical Billing.

The program combines three academic areas focused on administration, coordination of health services and billing, providing the student with the opportunity to perform in various areas of employment, school officials said.

The program includes the academic and practical components so that upon graduation, the student can work in a professional or institutional health organization, as well as develop their own business with related skills in their field.

With their degree, they will be able to work in medical offices, laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging clinics, medical offices and home services, among others. The new program consists of 77 credits of which 46 are in their major.

The program includes teaching how to apply the federal and state laws and regulations in the field of health services coordination and medical billing; applying organizational knowledge in the administration of a medical office; effectively managing medical billing tools (ICD-10, CPT, HCPCS, CDT); codifying medical and institutional diagnoses and procedures; and, manual and electronic invoicing of professional, dental and institutional health services, among other specialties.

The new degree “opens new doors to academic progress for students interested in developing a career in high-demand professional fields,” the institution stated.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.