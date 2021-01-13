Type to search

In-Brief

USDA opens call for grants to support rural community dev.’t projects

Contributor January 13, 2021
Share
Josué E. Rivera, Rural Development State Director in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking grant applications for projects to improve housing, community facilities, and community and economic development in rural areas.

Subject to the availability of funds, grants will be established through USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) program. Eligible recipients include public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and qualified private (for-profit) organizations, the agency announced.

Grants will be awarded to organizations that will use the USDA funding to provide support to entities to develop their capacity to undertake projects that will benefit rural communities. Applicants must provide matching funds in an amount at least equal to the federal grant.

Josué E. Rivera, USDA State Director for Puerto Rico, said RCDI helps nonprofit and community development organizations support housing, community facilities and community and economic development project in rural areas.

The most recent grant awarded in Puerto Rico went to the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, which received $249,604 in October 2019 to  promote economic development and entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico’s southwestern and eastern areas, as this media outlet reported.

The foundation matched the grant dollar-for-dollar to implement the Recovery Program-Rural Community Development Initiative for Puerto Rico, it announced at the time.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Competing for federal grant funding? It’s complicated…
Contributor August 25, 2020
Fundación MAPFRE opens $283K grant cycle for health research projects
Contributor August 10, 2020
World Central Kitchen announces 5th round of grants in Puerto Rico
Contributor July 27, 2020
Pfizer, The Pfizer Foundation donate $40M to combat COVID-19 pandemic
Contributor May 4, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Competing for federal grant funding? It’s complicated…
Fundación MAPFRE opens $283K grant cycle for health research projects
World Central Kitchen announces 5th round of grants in Puerto Rico
Pfizer, The Pfizer Foundation donate $40M to combat COVID-19 pandemic
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.