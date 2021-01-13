USDA opens call for grants to support rural community dev.’t projects

Josué E. Rivera, Rural Development State Director in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking grant applications for projects to improve housing, community facilities, and community and economic development in rural areas.

Subject to the availability of funds, grants will be established through USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) program. Eligible recipients include public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and qualified private (for-profit) organizations, the agency announced.

Grants will be awarded to organizations that will use the USDA funding to provide support to entities to develop their capacity to undertake projects that will benefit rural communities. Applicants must provide matching funds in an amount at least equal to the federal grant.

Josué E. Rivera, USDA State Director for Puerto Rico, said RCDI helps nonprofit and community development organizations support housing, community facilities and community and economic development project in rural areas.

The most recent grant awarded in Puerto Rico went to the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, which received $249,604 in October 2019 to promote economic development and entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico’s southwestern and eastern areas, as this media outlet reported.

The foundation matched the grant dollar-for-dollar to implement the Recovery Program-Rural Community Development Initiative for Puerto Rico, it announced at the time.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.