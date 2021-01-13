Medicinal cannabis health fair returns to Plaza Las Américas Feb. 11-14

The event opens a space for registration and quick access to new certifications and renewal of licenses for patients.

Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will return to the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey Feb. 11-14, to provide orientation and certifications to patients, organizers said.

The event will take place on the mall’s first level, at the location next to Macy’s, while observing strict health requirements in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, including requiring a distance of between six and nine feet between booths.

During the fair, participants will be able to consult on how medical cannabis can be an alternative to their conditions of stress, insomnia, anxiety, muscle pain, among others.

In addition to the orientations, Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will facilitate the certification of new patients and renewal of licenses through prior appointments.

“Puerto Rico continues to have a high incidence of health, physical and emotional ailments, so our fair once again offers guidance on an alternative that has proven to be effective and safe, such as medicinal cannabis. It’s important that those interested in attending register through our internet platforms,” said Noemí Pérez, president of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.