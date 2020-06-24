iFullCircle marks 17-year milestone appointing Luis Otero as new GM

June 24, 2020 251

iFullCircle president and founder, Ada Torres-Toro announced the addition of social innovator Luis A. Otero as the firm’s general manager, as it marks its 17th anniversary.

“The tools and methods that this industry, as a whole, uses to potentiate the real growth of clients are in need of an urgent update,” Torres-Toro said.

“In the rapidly changing global business environment in which we are competing, being just an advertising agency is not enough. Luis A. Otero has helped us engineer the transformations we wanted into a communications and business firm that works in value enhancement creation for our clients, in a scientific and measurable way,” she added.

Otero comes with a long background in the reengineering of diverse companies, making them more profitable and sustainable. Otero is the co-founder of Bee Global Media, former general manager of Buena Vibra Group, former general manager of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy (Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Ferrari, and Maserati) and commercial business consultant for Microjuris.com, among many other business experiences.

Alongside Torres-Toro and Otero, Radamés Rosado completes the team as Creative Director. Rosado, who has led international campaigns for Microsoft and L’Oreal, among many others, has worked as creative director for GFR Media, De la Cruz & Asociados, J. Walter Thompson, MFP & W, and Arteaga & Arteaga, and was the founder of his own advertising agency, Radagroup.

“Our vision is to be the most relevant, pertinent, and value creation- oriented firm in the markets we serve through models and methodologies of innovation and social impact. The way to achieve that is empowering and accelerating the client’s business objectives through proprietary algorithms, AI technologies, and accumulated intellectual property,” said Otero.

The firm has offices in San Juan and Miami and has organized, collaborative teams in Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Torres-Toro founded iFullCircle Communications after her tenure as an anchorwoman and investigative reporter in politics and economy in several TV stations, Wapa-TV and Noticentro being the longest stay. She accepted the direction of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s communications office of, after which, in 2003, she founded the firm as a media and crisis management brand.

“The concept of bringing a journalist to the table to deal with a crisis from the corporate standpoint, but with the knowledge of how the media works from the inside, was a huge hit that accelerated the firm’s growth in just five short years,” said Torres-Toro.

“After that, iFullCircle has made two quantum leaps: the first joining forces with Radamés, who I personally approached six years ago because of his stellar background, and now bringing Luis to the table, which puts the firm in another playing field,” she said.

iFullCircle team is rounded out by: Lorraine Cruz-Ithier, licensed public relations professional; Graciela Rodríguez-Martinó, a journalist who is the chief content creator; Sheysa Ojeda, a seasoned TV producer; Zulenmari Rosado- Báez in finance; and Yanel Ismara Rosa-Lebrón in traffic, along with the firm’s creative and digital teams.