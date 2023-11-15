IGT signs sports betting agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino has launched PlayBets, Puerto Rico's first brand-led sportsbook, which is powered by IGT PlaySports technology.

International Game Technology PLC announced it is expanding its sports betting presence in Puerto Rico through a multi-year IGT PlaySports technology and services agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino.

The casino will use IGT PlaySports’ technology and trading advisory services team to power the island’s first casino brand-led retail and mobile sportsbook, PlayBets by Ponce Plaza.

“IGT has been a valued Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino gaming equipment supplier for many years, and we’re thrilled to expand our strategic alliance and entertainment portfolio with PlayBets by Ponce Plaza, our soon-to-launch IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook,” said Ramón Muñoz, general manager of the Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino.

“Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino has been serving the local community since 2008 and we could not be prouder to be the first casino operator in Puerto Rico to run and operate its own sportsbook and to give sports fans an amazing betting experience backed by a local operator who they know and trust,” he said.

Joe Asher, IGT president of Sports Betting, said: “IGT PlaySports looks forward to helping Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino deliver the excitement of multi-channel sports betting to fans in the region through our proven technology and comprehensive services.

“By adding sports betting to their gaming enterprise, Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino will be equipped with a valuable new player acquisition tool that will drive new customers to the property and enhance the overall experience at the hotel.”