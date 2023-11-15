Type to search

In-Brief

IGT signs sports betting agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino

NIMB Staff November 15, 2023
Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino has launched PlayBets, Puerto Rico's first brand-led sportsbook, which is powered by IGT PlaySports technology.

International Game Technology PLC announced it is expanding its sports betting presence in Puerto Rico through a multi-year IGT PlaySports technology and services agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino.

The casino will use IGT PlaySports’ technology and trading advisory services team to power the island’s first casino brand-led retail and mobile sportsbook, PlayBets by Ponce Plaza.

“IGT has been a valued Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino gaming equipment supplier for many years, and we’re thrilled to expand our strategic alliance and entertainment portfolio with PlayBets by Ponce Plaza, our soon-to-launch IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook,” said Ramón Muñoz, general manager of the Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino.

“Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino has been serving the local community since 2008 and we could not be prouder to be the first casino operator in Puerto Rico to run and operate its own sportsbook and to give sports fans an amazing betting experience backed by a local operator who they know and trust,” he said.

Joe Asher, IGT president of Sports Betting, said: “IGT PlaySports looks forward to helping Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino deliver the excitement of multi-channel sports betting to fans in the region through our proven technology and comprehensive services.

“By adding sports betting to their gaming enterprise, Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino will be equipped with a valuable new player acquisition tool that will drive new customers to the property and enhance the overall experience at the hotel.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

IGT PlaySports partners with The Stadium LLC to expand in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is a melting pot of innovation and economic development. This year, Global Entrepreneurship Week not only celebrates entrepreneurship, but also lays the foundation for the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Congress – LATAM. We’re committed to delivering an enriching and diverse experience that caters to the needs of our entrepreneurs at every stage of their development.” 

Carlos Jimenez, co-founder of the Young Entrepreneurship Education System and state coordinator for Global Entrepreneurship Week, to be held Nov. 13-19 with more than 60 local entities collaborating to offer a range of activities.

Related Stories

IGT PlaySports partners with The Stadium LLC to expand in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.