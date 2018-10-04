MMM, MSO to increase compensation for dentists by up to 15%

October 4, 2018 15

MSO of Puerto Rico, in conjunction with insurers MMM Healthcare and MMM Multi Health, announced an increase of up to 15 percent on the compensation paid to dentists for diagnostic, preventative and restorative services.

These increases will be effective Nov. 1, 2018 for services under the Medicaid “Plan Vital” and starting Jan. 1, 2019 for services under Medicare Advantage. This is coupled with the recent announcement of an increase in base compensation for specialists and additional performance-based compensation for specialties that address the conditions at greatest risk of complications and mortality such as heart, respiratory, diabetes and severe depression.

“We recognize the commitment, dedication and professionalism of dentists in Puerto Rico for years and know that their rates have not been reviewed,” said Raul Montalvo, president of MSO.

“This initiative by MSO and MMM is a reflection of our commitment to this professional class and in recognition of the service they provide to MMM affiliates and beneficiaries,” he said.

In addition to this increase, the company will also boost by 10 percent all other areas covered by dental care providers and 10 percent for services already covered by specialists.

MMM President Orlando González said these increases in compensation to dentists and medical specialists are the result of a process of openness and dialogue between the insurance company and health professionals.

“For us, it is extremely important to keep communication channels open, understand the concerns and demands of our providers, and together reach points of convergence where we can work in harmony in favor of our policyholders,” he said.

Both insurance executives stressed that measures like these are part of efforts to MSO and MMM are doing to help retain health professionals in Puerto Rico.