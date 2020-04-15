Indulac boosts sanitary production measures; gives employee bonuses

April 15, 2020 187

With the goal of boosting consumer confidence, Industrias Lecheras de Puerto Rico Inc., known as Indulac, has preventively doubled its sanitation measures in all its work areas as the island enters its fifth week the government-ordered lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the company will administer preventive COVID-19 tests to all employees, who are also getting an additional bonus for their role in the manufacturing of the Indulac line of dairy products, Indulac President Francisco Oramas said.

“Due to the nature of our type of production, our protocols already comply with strict hygiene measures established by federal and local regulations,” Oramas said.

“However, we wanted to go the extra mile and took additional disinfection measures in our administrative offices, warehouse area, and production area. In addition, we made adjustments in the schedules so that the plant and warehouse staff come in on a staggered manner, to avoiding crowding, while more than 50% of our administrative staff are working remotely from their homes and meetings are being held by telephone or videoconference,” he added.

