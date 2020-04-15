Institute of Culture promotes Puerto Rican crafts, literature online

April 15, 2020 222

The Puerto Rican Institute of Culture has partnered with Brands of Puerto Rico to promote sales of locally made arts and crafts, as well as literature, the government agency announced.

Brands of Puerto Rico has incorporated into its website a variety of pieces by local artisans affiliated with the Institute, including traditional toys, mosaics, plantain mashers, wooden pieces, carvings, “vejigante” masks, tambourines, and textile pieces, among others.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican literature is available at libros787.com, which has with a wide variety of interdisciplinary publications, with more than 200 titles ranging from books to magazines. Series and collections include: ICePé Cómics; Literatura Hoy; Colección Infantil, Colección de Historia; cultural books; the Institute’s magazine; and “La Resonancias” magazine, among others.

The Institute also has an archive of its own, which is free to access at archivoicp.com.