Fairmont El San Juan Hotel gives local fresh products to 250+ employees

April 15, 2020 198

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel joined efforts with FreshPoint to provide all hotel employees with an assortment of fresh, locally sourced, fruits, eggs, and vegetables, the hotel confirmed.

This initiative designed by Anthony Fruzi, food and beverage director, and Chef Luis Santos, benefited more than 250 employees and their families.

Hotel volunteers sorted out and prepared the bags of hundreds of products to deliver to employees who came to pick them up from their vehicles, following safety and prevention protocols.

The effort was made together with FreshPoint, known for providing the freshest quality products by controlling factors such as temperature, rotation, storage conditions and proper handling.

FreshPoint employees participated in the operation carried out in the hotel’s Palmieri conference room, helping to sort and deliver products.