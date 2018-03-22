Two Roads Hospitality to manage El San Juan Hotel that reopens Oct. 1

After an all-encompassing renovation, El San Juan Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, announced that Two Roads Hospitality is overseeing the property’s management and operations in Isla Verde.

Two Roads Hospitality was born in 2016 when Destination Hotels merged with Commune Hotels + Resorts. The company brings together more than 40 years of expertise dedicated to the boutique and lifestyle space as a leading operator of independent and lifestyle hotels, with more than 85 properties in seven countries, executives said.

The iconic El San Juan Hotel has remained closed since Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 2017.

Two Roads’ introduction to the island is indicative of its belief in the revitalization of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry. Two Roads’ management of El San Juan began shortly before Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, and immediately, they were thrust into the restoration process.

“We brought in extensive resources to restore this property and like the overall island we are all working tirelessly to get back on our feet,” said Craig Waterman, vice president of openings & transitions from Two Roads Hospitality.

“We have been truly impressed how everyone has really come together with the shared goal of recovery,” he added.

“In partnering with El San Juan Hotel, our goal is to scale up to deliver strong traffic, positive brand awareness and enhanced booking conversion rates with a unique and fine-tuned approach,” said Waterman. “At Two Roads Hospitality, we look for truly individual hotels that cater to guests’ personal journeys and deliver on innovative experiences.”

“Rooted in timeless elegance, we want El San Juan Hotel to once again stand as a cultural hotspot destination in Puerto Rico upon its reopening,” said Manny Corral, executive director of sales & marketing at El San Juan Hotel.

“Our hotel attracts an eclectic mix of travelers, welcoming everyone from a new generation of millennial travelers to our more seasoned guests who have made the hotel their vacation tradition for over the last 60 years,” Corral concluded.

With a deep understanding of global trends, as well as what’s driving change on the ground, the company will guide the development of El San Juan’s success as an essential part of the island’s community, executives said.

“We’re ready for the next generation-an expressive, engaged class of traveler who has even more appreciation for the kind of thoughtfulness, purpose and depth of story that a property like El San Juan Hotel provides,” said Corral.