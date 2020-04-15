AT&T gives 3 months of free service to medical staff on FirstNet Network

April 15, 2020 318

AT&T announced it will provide three months of free wireless service for frontline nurses and physicians nationwide on the FirstNet network – built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.

The announcement was made during the third episode of John Krasinski’s digital show “Some Good News,” in which AT&T, to help nurses and physicians across the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



“‘Some Good News’ shined a light on our healthcare heroes,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. “They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that’s exactly what FirstNet delivers.”

Nurses and physicians already on FirstNet Mobile–Responder plan will automatically receive the three-month service credit on a smartphone or tablet line of service. New subscribers are also eligible.

In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing-on to FirstNet can get a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan, the carrier said.

The COVID-19 health crisis represents why FirstNet was created as the only high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for first responders, the carrier said.

“While commercial wireless offerings are available to public safety, FirstNet continues to grow because of its unique public safety features that wireless networks built for the general public can’t provide,” AT&T said in a statement.

“These include innovative, mission-focused tools and technologies, always-on, always-ready service for first responders, FirstNet Ready devices, a robust ecosystem of highly secure and public safety tested apps, a fleet of dedicated network deployables and more,” it added.

During the current health crisis, AT&T is also supporting customers with financial hardships by waiving fees, increasing data, upgrading devices, expanding access to its programming, offering free smartphones for life for public safety agencies on FirstNet, and not disconnecting service.