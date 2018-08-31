Rums of P.R., Film Industry Development Program partner to boost economy

August 31, 2018 22

Rums of Puerto Rico and the Film Industry Development Program have teamed up to boost promotional efforts to increase the contribution of both initiatives to the island’s economic development.

The programs are both under the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC for its initials in Spanish.)

“This alliance will take the Rums of Puerto Rico brand to the Film Industry Development Program’s main events, showing that at the DDEC, we continue to work as a team to strengthen the island’s economic development,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“Puerto Rico is known as the “Rum Capital,” whose industry pumps more than $300 million into the local economy and has a workforce of more than 700 direct jobs at the rum distilleries.

As part of this effort, a 30-second ad touting Rums of Puerto Rico was unveiled during the San Juan International Film Festival premiere.

“We have reached the point of having a film festival almost every month of the year,” said Pedro Rúa-Jovet, executive director of the Film Industry Development Program. “With the popularity they have, Rums of Puerto Rico will be able to deliver its brand and message to thousands of people in theaters across the island.”

The ad will run through Sept. 5 at the Fine Arts Cinema theaters in Miramar.

“Both Rums of Puerto Rico and the Film Program are powerful tools to promote Puerto Rico. This collaborative agreement is a hospitality project for productions featuring non-resident talent,” said Alexandra Salgado-Colón, executive director of Rums of Puerto Rico.

“Its main purpose is that producers feel that in addition to benefiting from the advantages that Puerto Rico offers as a film destination, they also feel our hospitality through the Rums of Puerto Rico Program, to strengthen their desire to return and produce more projects here,” she said.