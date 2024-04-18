Infinigen Renewables to build solar+battery storage project in Yabucoa

Infinigen, a wholly owned subsidiary of a fund managed by ArcLight, is partnering with FlexGen Power Systems Inc., a battery energy storage integrator and software technology provider, to bring this project online. (Credit: USDA Rural Puerto Rico)

Its objective is to “provide critical power, grid reliability and flexibility” to Puerto Rico.

Independent power producer Infinigen Renewables and ArcLight Capital Partners have announced their collaboration to construct a 15 megawatt (MW) storage project with an accompanying 32 MW solar project in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Infinigen, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of an ArcLight fund, will partner with FlexGen Power Systems Inc., a battery energy storage integrator and software provider, for the project, which seeks to improve the reliability and flexibility to the local grid with the power produced at the YFN Yabucoa Solar Project.

“It will comply with some of the most demanding grid specifications [Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority requirements] by utilizing FlexGen’s industry leading HybridOS energy management system platform and digital controls,” the company said.

“This project expands our current fleet in Puerto Rico to over 100 MW. Coupled with our development pipeline of over 1 GW of renewable assets, it represents another step towards the strategic objective of being the leading developer and operator of solar and storage capacity in Puerto Rico,” said Leslie Hufstetler, CEO of Infinigen Renewables.

Hufstetler also emphasized the importance of the partnership with FlexGen in meeting the rising power demands in Puerto Rico and enhancing grid stability.

FlexGen’s CEO Kelcy Pegler noted that “energy storage is critical to helping Puerto Rico with extreme weather and grid reliability,” adding that the “island also has some of the strictest grid requirements in the world.”

Pegler expressed pride in the collaboration with Infinigen, which he described as “a leading renewables developer and operator,” adding that “with its deep portfolio, resources and experience in the local market, they know more than anyone what it takes to bring projects online successfully.”

When News is my Business inquired about the project’s start and projected completion dates, the investment details and scope, a spokesperson from the company replied that “additional terms of the deal cannot be disclosed at this time.”