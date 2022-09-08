Type to search

Iniciativa Comunitaria opens online store

Contributor September 8, 2022
The proceeds from the sales of the different items benefit the services that the entity offers to populations in need.

Nonprofit organization Iniciativa Comunitaria announced the launch of its online store called “Alianza de Bondades,” through which it seeks to generate funds that benefit the several services it offers to homeless people, people with substance use and people living with HIV/AIDS.

“When purchasing an item from our store, besides wearing a beautiful piece, the person carries with them a symbol of kindness and solidarity,” said Yorelys Rivera, executive director of Iniciativa Comunitaria.

“Each donation allows us to continue a work that transforms lives, that provides treatment opportunities and that helps many people to recover their life in the community,” she said.

Annually, nearly 3,000 people receive services from the nonprofit, which translates into more than 100,000 units of services, she said.

The nonprofit is selling T-shirts, hats, reusable bags, and insulated glasses, bearing designs created by Nayda Cruz, designer, and volunteer for the organization. Joining this effort as sponsors are Puerto Rican Journalist Celimar Adames and singer and Presenter Víctor Santiago.

The store offers shipping to Puerto Rico and the US mainland.

