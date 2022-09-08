PR Public Relations Assoc. calls for members to act as ‘agents of change’

Tomás Dardet, president elect and chairman of the 2022 Association’s convention committee.

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Professionals Association will hold its 34th annual convention, with a call to action to its members to act as agents of change and civic intermediaries

Under the slogan SOS ¡Es tiempo de acción! (SOS It’s time for action!), the event will be held in person Oct. 13 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in Isla Verde, and online Oct. 14.

“Currently, we are facing a series of challenges that have transformed what we once considered normal. In these difficult times, as public relations professionals, we see the need to act as agents of change to develop analysis and strategies that can help our clients and employers to not only work within this new order, but also implement solutions that will improve communication and civism in our society,” said Tomás Dardet, president elect and chairman of the 2022 Association’s convention committee.

The event will comprise conferences and panels with local and international professionals. The first day’s educational program includes conferences “Understanding and mitigating unconscious biases,” by Avi Edelman, associate director of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Education at Columbia University; “Preparing public relations professionals for civil dialogue,” by Fred Cook, president emeritus of Golin and director of the Annenberg Center for Public Relations at the University of Southern California; “Keeping and restoring trust during times of great change” by Helio Fred García, president of Logos Consulting Group, and “Managing a culture of inclusion and equality in the workplace” by Michael Coakley, vice president and head of communications at Liberty Latin America.

The convention’s first day concludes with the panel “Global perspectives: Challenges, threats and opportunities the profession faces,” featuring public relations professionals from Ireland, Kenya, India, Malaysia, and France.

The educational program for Oct. 14 includes topics such as the influence of artificial intelligence in communications, business aspects for public relationists, managing negative content online, crisis in times of opportunity, plus the latest in technology. These seminars are also led by local and international public relations and technology experts.

The convention also includes the Excel Awards, which honor the best public relations campaigns of the past year. On this edition, the awards ceremony will take place Oct. 13 starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Viewing Party cocktail at the La Vista Room in the Embassy Suites Hotel in Isla Verde.

The Association gathers more than 300 public relationists that work in the private sector, government, and as independent professionals, as well as academics in this communications branch.

The annual convention is the organization’s top educational event that serves as the main platform to obtain the required credits to maintain the public relationist license in Puerto Rico.

The Association submitted the conferences to the Puerto Rico Public Relationists Regulatory Board for the approval of 12.0 continued education credits.