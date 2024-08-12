Integratec expands in Caribbean with new operations in Puerto Rico

Edwin Figueroa and Edwin Berriós (center) during the launch in San Juan.

The firm’s services include consulting, project design, implementation and knowledge transfer.

Integratec, a Dominican Republic-based technology services company, is expanding into Puerto Rico with the establishment of a local office.

“We’re delighted to bring our experience and quality in technological services to Puerto Rico,” said Edwin Mejía, CEO of Integratec, a firm with more than a decade of experience in the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Jamaica.

“Our expansion not only reflects the growth of our company, but also our commitment to guiding companies through their technological development,” Mejía said during the launch of the new Puerto Rico office during an event in San Juan.

“We’re confident that our presence in Puerto Rico will allow local companies to become stronger through the acquisition of technologies that allow them to be competitive in their field, with the close accompaniment of expert consultants, implementers and local support,” he said.

Integratec’s services include consulting, project design, implementation, knowledge transfer and local support. The company was recognized as Cloudflare’s “Partner of the Year in Latin America 2023,” with the most outstanding cybersecurity expert in the region on their team, officials said.

Edwin Figueroa, consulting partner of Integratec in Puerto Rico, highlighted the opportunity to strengthen existing client relationships and foster new collaborations through the local presence.

“Our goal is to be a strategic partner in the digital transformation of companies in Puerto Rico. With our advanced solutions and a highly trained team, we are ready to face … the technological challenges that the local industry faces,” he said.

Figueroa noted that the new office would enable more accessible and personalized technical support, improving customer service significantly.

“Puerto Rico is a key market for our growth, and we are committed to providing the highest level of service and innovative solutions for our clients, whom we call ‘Friends of Integratec,’” Mejía added. “This is just the beginning of a promising relationship with the Puerto Rican business community.”