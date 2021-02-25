Inversión Cultural opens call for educational program for artists

Inversión Cultural is a nonprofit organization that has been working for 12 years to strengthen the cultural and creative ecosystem.

Inversión Cultural announced the call for its educational program to promote entrepreneurship and cultural management that will be conducted virtually and that is aimed at artists and entities from the cultural and creative sector.

This program seeks to provide the necessary tools to strengthen administrative and business skills through educational sessions, the nonprofit said.

The initiative, which will serve artists, companies and nonprofit organizations in two cohorts, will begin on Mar. 19 and will last approximately four weeks, and 30 contact hours. The call will be open until Mar. 7.

“Our interest in Inversión Cultural is to continue providing these programs to address fundamental issues that the creative and cultural sector needs to define, structure and strengthen within its projects,” said Sonia Méndez, program manager for Inversión Cultural.

“We aspire to continue being resources in the formation of a better cultural and creative ecosystem for Puerto Rico and at the same time contribute to a more solid and sustainable offering that continues to contribute to the economy and society,” she said.

Through the program, selected will be able to benefit from workshops on strategic planning, business models, proposal writing, marketing, among many others, through experts on the topics.

“The training is aimed at people who are dedicated to art and culture, it is undoubtedly one of the actions that will lead us to transform the island. With this initiative we hope to be able to share our experiences and learnings so that together we strengthen the cultural and creative sector,” said Siri Rolón, director of Inversión Cultural.

