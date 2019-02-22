InvestPR’s new CEO to ‘deepen relationships with local private sector partners’

February 22, 2019 255

The Board of Directors of Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR) has appointed Rodrick T. Miller as CEO to lead the nonprofit entity’s mission to attract new businesses and investment capital to the island.

Atop the new CEO’s immediate priorities will be to deepen InvestPR’s relationships with its private sector partners on the island, finish the organization’s team-building process and complete and roll out its work agenda in short order.

“There’s a sense of urgency that we all share. There’s a great deal of work that has been done already to get InvestPR ready to deliver results. Let’s just do it,” he said.

Miller, who has held leadership positions in economic development agencies throughout the U.S. mainland, met earlier this week with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, to talk about InvestPR’s mission and what other jurisdictions are doing to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“We welcome Rodrick and are thrilled he has accepted our invitation to lead this endeavor. The results he delivered in markets similar to Puerto Rico are proof that the right promotion strategies can help drive job growth, innovation and private investment. We’re confident he’ll deliver results for Puerto Rico,” said InvestPR Board Chairman Manuel Laboy.

InvestPR is a private, nonprofit organization created under Law 13 of 2017 with the objective of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive investment jurisdiction, focused on attracting to the island new businesses and capital that generate economic development and create new, well-paid jobs.

The entity has a Board of 11 members, three from the public sector and eight from the private sector representing a variety of industries.

During his career, Miller has played a lead role in a diversity of projects, ranging from the attraction of Microsoft Regional Headquarters to Detroit, Michigan to helping structure transactions that led to significant real estate developments such as the Outlets at the Riverwalk in New Orleans, Louisiana and the Coyotes Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

He’s been named Young Economic Developer of the Year by the International Economic Development Council and one of the top 50 Economic Developers in North America by Consultant Connect.

“The time to invest in Puerto Rico is now. We’re excited to have found Rod, whose caliber and enthusiasm will help us deliver this message loudly and clearly around the world,” said Laboy.

“I have found Puerto Rico to boast amazing potential, boundless energy, a unique culture and a fantastic opportunity to shift its competitive position and create new value. Although competition for investment is fierce, Puerto Rico is in the middle of an economic pivot and the long-term upside is limitless,” said Miller.

“I’m honored to be part of this turnaround and a member of this community,” Miller added.