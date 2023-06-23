Type to search

In-Brief

iPR Pharmaceuticals adopts renewable liquefied natural gas to power cogenerator

Contributor June 23, 2023
iPR Pharmaceuticals' facilities in Canóvanas

iPR Pharmaceuticals, part of AstraZeneca, announced that it has become the first pharmaceutical company in Puerto Rico to receive renewable liquified natural gas (RNLG) to fuel its cogeneration plant.

“In powering our cogenerator with RLNG, we firmly continue our path to reduce our carbon footprint as part of our commitment to achieve greater sustainability. AstraZeneca is taking bold action on climate because we recognize the connection between healthy people and a healthy planet,” said Sara Miranda, president of iPR Pharmaceuticals.

iPR secured the RNLG supply from gases generated by the natural biodegradation processes occurring in the Humacao landfill. Production of RNLG from the methane generated at the landfill has the goal of reducing its emissions by 90% and replacing fossil fuels and fossil resources, company officials said.

It is the only domestically produced renewable gas in Puerto Rico and it provides a more secure energy future for the island, she added.

The use of RNLG will further reduce the company’s carbon emissions in Puerto Rico, helping to achieve AstraZeneca’s Ambition Zero Carbon, a commitment to becoming carbon negative for all residual emissions by 2030. The company started the initiative in 2018, when inaugurating the first cogenerator plant fueled by LNG in Puerto Rico and continued with an addition of a first phase of a photovoltaic solar field installed and operating since 2022.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

iPR Pharmaceuticals invests $3.5M in photovoltaic solar park
Contributor May 26, 2022
iPR Pharmaceuticals unveils $5.6M LNG co-generation facility in Canóvanas
Contributor October 10, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The nine economic sectors measured in our survey have positive hiring outlooks this quarter. It’s very important for strategies to be focused because there are many opportunities for those looking for work in Puerto Rico.”

— Alberto Alesi, general manager of ManpowerGroup for Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America

Related Stories

iPR Pharmaceuticals invests $3.5M in photovoltaic solar park
iPR Pharmaceuticals unveils $5.6M LNG co-generation facility in Canóvanas
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.