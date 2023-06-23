Puerto Rico snorkeling tour makes splash in TripAdvisor awards

One of Try Scuba Diving's guests watches an endangered green sea turtle enjoy its seaweed salad. (Credit: Nica36/TripAdvisor)

Travel platform TripAdvisor has unveiled the winners of its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best “Things to Do” Awards, and ranked among the top 10 global experiences is a snorkeling tour provided by Try Scuba Diving in Puerto Rico.

The annual awards are determined from review data on travel activities, according to the feedback of millions of travelers. In addition to the Top Overall Experiences, the awards include 10 other sub-categories such as Top Attractions, Food & Culinary Experiences and Snorkeling & Water Sports. The top spot is a full-day tour of the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The list is diverse, ranging from an Icelandic food tour in Reykjavik to sand surfing through the Dubai desert dunes.

Ranking ninth in the world, the San Juan snorkeling tour run by Try Scuba Diving, takes visitors to the coastal capital’s Escambrón Beach to enjoy an underwater world with a variety of marine life.

The tour has been praised for its pre-departure snorkeling lessons and knowledgeable staff, making it accessible to participants of all experience levels, starting from age 8.

As Shub noted, the company is happy to “make it possible to introduce the world to the magic that is snorkeling and scuba diving and inspire [guests] to spend more of their lives immersed in nature.”

All gear and a complimentary GoPro video are included in the initial cost of the tour.

The excursion includes immersive snorkeling, allowing participants to see schools of fish and possibly even sea turtles. An added bonus is a complimentary GoPro video that captures the unique experience for guests to revisit and share.

“As the manager of www.tryscubadiving.com in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the last three years, it brings me great pride to learn of this ranking on TripAdvisor,” Ricky Shub told News is my Business. “I owe this success to the amazing team of beautiful people that work harmoniously together to give our guests this relaxing, yet exciting, experience where they can actually make a deep connection with nature.

“I think that what sets us apart from other experiences is this staff, from the reservationists who make the booking process easy and carefree for our guests, to our tour guides, who have the most positive energy you can imagine and show our guests the time of their lives,” he said.