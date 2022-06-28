JAXPORT, Trailer Bridge sign $62M lease that benefits Puerto Rico

From left: Mitch Luciano and Joel Pizá shake hands during the announcement of the long-term lease agreement.

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Board of Directors announced it approved a long-term, $62 million agreement with Blount Island terminal operator Trailer Bridge.

Jacksonville-based Trailer Bridge provides twice-weekly barge service between the Florida port and Puerto Rico and serves as a full-service logistics provider in the domestic and international trade.

Under the agreement, which takes effect at the end of 2023, Trailer Bridge will remain at Blount Island through at least 2041, mirroring the company’s lease with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority. Trailer Bridge will also expand its leasehold at Blount Island by an additional two acres, bringing its total acreage to approximately 34 acres.

“Our partnership with JAXPORT began more than 30 years ago, and today, we celebrate the next chapter in our commitment to serving the island of Puerto Rico,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “We are proud to be a critical piece of the supply chain that delivers the goods our neighbors on the island need in their everyday lives.”

“Twenty-two percent of the cargo that moves between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico flows through Trailer Bridge,” said Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá, who was on hand for the signing in Jacksonville.

“Knowing that Trailer Bridge will operate from JAXPORT for another 18 years gives us a lot of commercial certainty as we plan for the future,” he said.

In 2021, JAXPORT signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ports Authority to affirm the ongoing work of both organizations to grow maritime trade between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico. Under the MOU, the local agency and JAXPORT continue collaborating on key areas, including business development, environmental protection, operations, and security.

“Puerto Rico has been critical to our success as we have grown into one of the nation’s top seaports for importing and exporting goods,” said JAXPORT Board Chair Wendy Hamilton. “As we look to the future, we will continue to build on our role as a leader in providing supply chain security to the island.”

Trailer Bridge is one of three Puerto Rican ocean carriers operating between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico. JAXPORT also offers service to the island from Tote Maritime Puerto Rico and Crowley Maritime.

“Today’s agreement is another significant step toward reinforcing our commitment to serving the people of Puerto Rico,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Trailer Bridge and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and look forward to continuing to work together to grow this important trade relationship for the benefit of our communities.”

Jacksonville is the number one port in the United States for trade with Puerto Rico, handling nearly 90% of all sea trade between the island and the U.S. mainland. Puerto Rico is also Jacksonville’s number one trading partner by annual cargo volume, with nearly 900,000 container units and tens of thousands of automobiles shipped annually between the two regions.