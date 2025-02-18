Type to search

JBL launches new e-commerce site in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff February 18, 2025
A screenshot of JBL’s new online store for Puerto Rico.

The new online store offers the brand’s full product lineup and exclusive promotions.

Harman International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., has launched JBL’s online store in Puerto Rico.

The brand’s e-commerce site will feature JBL’s full range of consumer products, from headphones and portable speakers to home audio and multimedia solutions. It will also include upcoming releases such as the Tour ONE M3 and the latest additions to the PartyBox series, both announced at CES 2025.

With this expansion, JBL now operates more than 75 dedicated e-commerce sites worldwide, “bringing people of different backgrounds and music interests together through the power of listening,” the company said.

“JBL is very excited to continue its legacy as the most popular consumer audio brand in the world, now by making our audio industry-leading products available direct to consumers in Puerto Rico,” said Dave Spinato, vice president of global e-commerce at Harman. 

“JBL.pr will provide lifetime product support from the JBL team and exclusive promotions for our Puerto Rican customers, meeting increased consumer demand and satisfying music lovers’ desires with greater global accessibility,” he added.

To mark the launch, JBL is offering a 10% discount on first orders placed through March 30, using the promo code WELCOMEPR at checkout.

