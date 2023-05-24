Jenny Craig Puerto Rico confirms closing of local stores

Jenny Craig had eight locations in Puerto Rico, including stores in San Juan, Caguas, Bayamón, Carolina and Hatillo (pictured). (Credit: Jenny Craig PR's Facebook page).

Some three weeks after weight loss company Jenny Craig told employees it would shut down after 40 years in business, the Puerto Rico operation also confirmed it will be exiting the market.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the complete closure of Jenny Craig North America. With no resources available such as meals, IT support, etc. It makes it impossible for us to continue operating. Therefore, we notify you of the total closure of all Jenny Craig centers in Puerto Rico,” said Lisa Rivera, a representative of the local chain.

Jenny Craig had eight locations in Puerto Rico, including stores in San Juan, Caguas, Bayamón, Carolina and Hatillo. It was in business on the island for 34 years.

“I personally want to thank you for how you changed my life and were part of this wonderful story. Life closes one door for us and opens others. The important thing is to be genuine and continue to make a difference,” she said in an email sent to friends, colleagues, and suppliers, including News is my Business.

When the parent company announced its decision to close, it cited an “inability to secure additional financing” to remain in business.