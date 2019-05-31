JetBlue increasing peak summer service to P.R. by 7%

May 31, 2019 393

JetBlue, Puerto Rico’s largest air carrier, announced that it has increased the number of seats it will offer to the island during the peak summer season by 7% over the same period in 2018.

The increase in available seats comes amid a growing trend in demand from tourists and Puerto Ricans living on the mainland traveling to the island, including during seasons that are normally slower moving toward the peak summer season, the carrier said.

JetBlue is also celebrating its 15th year of service to Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernández Airport.

“As the summer season approaches, we are very excited to see that demand has not only returned to Puerto Rico, but also continues to grow,” said Giselle Cortes, director of international airports, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for JetBlue, which has a hub at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan.

“We’re proud to continue to facilitate this growth by providing the largest number of flights, the best times and service for those customers who want to vacation in Puerto Rico, or visit family and friends,” she said.

“While we are celebrating Puerto Rico’s recovery, we also we celebrated our 15th anniversary in Aguadilla. I am exceptionally proud of our crew and business associates for constantly inspiring humanity through our customers and the local community.”

JetBlue began service to Aguadilla in 2004 with flights from New York and has since continued to add flights from Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

JetBlue operates more than 40 flights daily from Puerto Rico to 11 cities in the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.